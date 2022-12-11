Home Sports Milan in Dubai, 5 keys to restart: this is how Pioli aims for Napoli
Sports

Milan in Dubai, 5 keys to restart: this is how Pioli aims for Napoli

by admin
Milan in Dubai, 5 keys to restart: this is how Pioli aims for Napoli

The Rossoneri have been in Dubai since last night with 30 players called up, including Ibra and Maignan. The coach has 10 days to work and plan the great comeback on Spalletti

Milan in Dubai, the mini-retreat of the Italian champions begins in preparation for the second part of the season. A lot of work to do for Stefano Pioli: 8 points behind Napoli is a lot, but the Rossoneri believe in a comeback. Let’s see what are the 5 keys to the Devil in view of 2023.

See also  Napoli, the Champions pays the market. And the new purchases have already been re-evaluated

You may also like

World Badminton World Badminton Finals in Bangkok |...

Extraordinary Rizzi: she wins the epee gold in...

Qatar World Cup again reported the death of...

Car bodywork, rising costs and lengthened times

FIFA, Qatar government formally begin legal battle over...

NBA Composite: Nuggets beat Blazers, Spurs beat Rockets...

Padel, José, the “limpiacristales”: “This is how I...

Felix: I have no obligation to pass the...

Gimondi, tenacious cycling champion in a poor but...

Top 16 of the World Cup | 3...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy