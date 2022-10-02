Home Sports Milan in Empoli without Theo Hernandez: Parisi is in the running to become his deputy | First page
Milan in Empoli without Theo Hernandez: Parisi is in the running to become his deputy

Milan in Empoli without Theo Hernandez: Parisi is in the running to become his deputy

The left came out with broken bones from the political elections in Italy on Sunday. A week earlier the best left-back of the A league, Theo Hernandez had come out of the delay lost a San Siro against Napoli with a muscle injury: stretching of the long right adductor. Pioli cannot count on the former Real Madrid French international for Saturday night’s away match in Empoli, where Ballo-Touré, favored over Dest, will play in his place.

EYES ON PARISI – On the other side there will be a player who in the future he could become Theo Hernandez’s new deputy: Fabiano Parisi. Milan are following him in view of the next summer transfer market, when he will most likely go via Ballo-Touré, arrived last year for € 5 million from Monaco. The Rossoneri managers Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara are appreciating Parisi’s growth in the Under 21 national team and at Empoli, with whom he is under contract until June 2025. And they will keep an eye on him for the rest of the season, especially in the next league match at the Stadium Carlo Castellani. In his footsteps there are also Fiorentina, Lazio and Nice.

