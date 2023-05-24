Home » Milan in the Champions League, fate in your hands: 3 points are enough
Milan in the Champions League, fate in your hands: 3 points are enough

by admin
Milan owns its own destiny. Now the Champions it just depends on the Rossoneri. 3 points are enough to have arithmetical certainty that next season too, for the third in a row, Milan would benefit from the top club competition in Europe. A minimal but at the same time fundamental result because it is preparatory for the club’s programming. And Juve is once again in the middle. Two years ago the 3-0 at the Stadium was decisive. Three years ago, in the post-lockdown league segment, a 4-2 comeback at San Siro was the restart point for Pioli’s Milan. Juventus away and Verona at home to close a particular season. Full of ups and downs in the league but enhanced by the unexpected semi-final of the Champions League, despite the elimination at the hands of Inter.

In the summer it will be revolution

Setting foot in Europe will allow the investments and budgets necessary to return to compete in Serie A and in the Champions League. It will be a summer of revolution at Milanello. Many will leave: certainly Tatarusanu, Mirante, Dest, Bakayoko, Vranchx, Origi, Rebic. The future instead of Gabbia and Ballo-Touré is uncertain, as is that of Ibrahimovic (but for different reasons). Then the De Ketelaere topic will be addressed in society. Whether to sell him outright, whether to send him on loan hoping for a revival, or whether to give him one more chance at Milanello. The theme is delicate and certainly central to the summer programming. As well as the possible redemption of Brahim from Real. Then 2 midfielders will arrive. More than an attacking midfielder and a first tier striker. In short, it will be a long and intense summer. But first you’ll need 3 points. Those needed to detach the Europa pass. And find the Champions League again.

