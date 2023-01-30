The mantra, up until the eve with Sassuolo, had always been this: “Changing the game system? I still think it’s not a problem of positions on the field also because we change them often.” What Stefano Pioli says is true. Or rather: it “was” true. His Milan, Pioli’s Milan, has always had a fluid tactical profile, not easy to pigeonhole. Halfbacks who lower themselves to build in the middle of the central defense, full-backs who enter the field and become assistant playmakers or even disguise themselves as centre-forwards, attacking midfielders who widen by exchanging with the wingers, midfielders who become attacking midfielders.