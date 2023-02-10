CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

15.23: Domain of the French Helal who wins with an advantage of 222 thousandths over Sarnecky. Now the all-British challenge between Carlin and Turnbull

15.18: Fairly clear success of the French Vigier who surpasses the German Jurczyk by 103 thousandths. Now the French Helal against the Polish Sarnecky

15.14: The Pole Rudyk dominates the sprint and passes the round with an advantage of 272 thousandths over Cechman. Now the French Vigier against the German Jurczyk

15.11. Too bad, the blue Predomo tries but is beaten by the Israeli by only 46 thousandths. Now Rudyk (Pol) vs. Cechman (Cze)

15.09: Lavreysen surpasses Topinka by 0 ″ 150 and is in the quarterfinals. Now on track the blue Predomo against the Israeli Yakovlev

15.07: There are Lavreysen Ned) and Topinka (Cze) already on track for the first eighth of the men’s sprint

15.05: IT’S FINAL FOR MILAN! The blue will challenge Bigham, unplayable this afternoon, for the gold! Ermenault is fourth with 4’09″248, Heinrich is sixth with 4’11″201

15.04: Ermenault is third but 1 “8 from Milan when there is only one km left and the blue was strong in the final

15.03: In the middle of the race Ermenault is fourth but 1 ″ 2 from Milan, Heinrich behind

15.02: Ermenault fourth and Heinrich sixth at the first km

14.59: The qualification ends with the German Heinrich and the French Ermenault

14.58: Milan is holding on! Indeed he recovers something in the final compared to Bigham who made the difference in the third km. The blue is second with 4’05″266, 2″491 behind the British. Third place for the German Buck Gramcko who finishes with 4’08″802. Unfortunately Moro leaves the final zone

14.57: Always second but almost 3 ″ from Bigham, the blue Milan who must hold on to try to win the final

14.56: Second place for Milan in the middle of the race but keeping up with the pace of the British was almost impossible, 1 “3 late for the blue

14.55: Milan passes first at the first km!

14.53: Now the German Buck-Gracko and the blue Jonathan Milan

14.52: Moro closes strong and is third behind the two Britons with a time of 4’12″023 which will hardly be enough for the final. Second place for Tanfield with 4’10″317

14.51: Moro always remains fourth when there is a km to the finish line, second but 5 ″ from his partner, Tanfield

14.50: Moro is fourth in the middle of the race, Tanfield is second

14.49: Seventh time for Moro after the first km

14.47: Now the first blue chasing the final: Manlio Moro together with the British Tanfield

14.46: The Swiss Imhof enters third place with 4’13 “347, the Polish Majewski seventh with 4’15 “403

14.41: Now the Swiss Imhof and the Polish Majewski

2.39pm: WHAT A TIME FOR BIGHAM! 4’02″775, 3″ from Filippo Ganna’s world record. The Briton puts a mortgage on the final and maybe even something more! Martorell Haga is ninth with 4’18″932

14.35: It is now the turn of the British Bigham and the Spanish Martorell Haga

14.33: Provisional first place for the Belgian Vandenbranden who takes the lead with 4’12″112, the Dutch Megens third with 4’14″086

14.27: Now the Dutch Megens and the Belgian Vandenbranden

14.26: Third place for the Swiss Bogli who ends his race in 4’16″207, last place for the Latvian Kornilovs with 4’35″670.

14.22: It’s the turn of the Swiss Bogli and the Latvian Kornilovs

14.20: The Polish Rudyk approaches the first in the standings, who is second with 4’14 “831, third place for the Portuguese Caixas with 4’16 “823

14.16: The Polish Rudyk and the Portuguese Caixas are now competing

14.14: provisional third place for the Lithuanian Mikutis who finishes in 4’19″732, the Spanish Bennassar Rossello is seventh with 4’28″260

14.08: The Lithuanian Mikutis and the Spanish Bennassar Rossello are now on the track

14.06: Second place for the Belgian Deman who ends his test with 4’18 “242 over 5” from Storm, fifth place with 4’23 “594 for the Lithuanian Adomaitis

14.01: Second provisional place for the Ukrainian Kabashnyi with 4’21″759, third place for the Hungarian Drijver with 4’22″509. Now Adomatisi and Deman

13.54 Convenient success for Storm in 4.13.961, Auer gives up after the first 1000 meters and is 20 seconds away.

13.51 The first two to challenge each other are the Danish Theodor Storm and the Austrian Daniel Auer.

13.48 Meanwhile, Predomo’s opponent in the round of 16 will be Mikhail Yakovlev: a really tough match.

13.44 Soon the first departures.

13.35 Around 15.00 Italy will still be able to follow the elimination phase of the sprint with interest thanks to Mattia Predomo. But now there is the men’s individual pursuit with Manlio Moro and Jonathan Milan!

13.34 The session of the round of 32 of the sprint ends with the Czech Dominik Topinka beating Conor Rowley by only 13 thousandths.

13.31 Well done Mattia! He gives everything and beats Martinez Chorro, accessing the round of 16!

13.28 Test ok also for Martin Cechman, who regulates the Spaniard Jimenez Elizondo. It’s up to Mattia Predomo, called to the challenge with the Iberian Martinez Chorro.

13.24 In the second round also the German Marc Jurczyk, who beats the Lithuanian Beniusis.

13.21 The blue fails to overturn the prediction, Sarnecki wins in 10-470, Moro behind by 201 thousandths.

13.18 Hamish Turnbull imposes himself by only 37 thousandths on Danylchul, a good risk. Now Stefano Moro with the Polish Sarnecki.

13.14 The fifth battery also confirms the predictions, with Sandor Szalontay beating the Ukrainian Denysenko.

13.11 Good victory for the Lithuanian Vasilijus Lendel, who beats the Hungarian Szabo in 10,498.

13.08 The Dutch Jeffrey Hoogland also did well, beating the other Greek Kalogeropoulos.

13.04 Second battery which sees the German Maximilian Dornbach as the winner on the Greek Stamatios in 10.620.

13.03 Carlin qualifies, quite easily in 10.655.

13.02 We start with the first battery, the British Carlin and the Slovenian Zalar on the track.

12.53 On the Grenchen track, the sprint with the round of 32 returns as the protagonist.

12.52 Closed the scratch test in the women’s omnium. Rachele Barbieri remains in the shadows, ninth in the race won by the British Katie Archibald over the Dutch Maike van der Duin and the Polish Daria Pikulik.

12.44 Returning to the pairings of the sixteenths of the men’s sprint, Stefano Moro will deal with Rafal Sarnecki, Mattia Predomo with Alejandro Martinez Chorro.

12.41 The time has come for the female Omnium. First test, the scratch: there is also Rachele Barbieri.

12.38 Mattia Predomo is therefore eighteenth, twenty-first place instead for Moro. They arrive in the round of 32 play-off, but seeing them compete in the round of 16 is quite difficult.

12.35 And here is Harrie Lavreysen! He is not satisfied, he wants to be the best right away: 9.392 for him, first time ever in this qualifying round!

12.34 According to the Pole Mateusz Rudyk, who therefore ousts Predomo from the best sixteen.

12.32 The other British Hamish Turnbull is satisfied with 9,792 to go through. Predomo is ‘on the clock’.

12.31 Fourth place for Jack Carlin, Moro is now out of the sixteen. Predomo is still fifteenth but there are still three opponents, one of these is Lavreysen…

12.30 Immediately ousted by Sebastien Vigier, who approaches Yakovlev: 9,586 for him.

12.29 Second time for the French Rayan Helal in 9.612.

12.28 Only third place for the Dutch Jeffrey Hoogland, but it’s enough to go to the next round.

12.26 Maximilian Dornbach does well, but not enough to undermine Yakovlev: 9,707 for him.

12.25 Sixth place for Martin Cechman. With these time trials, Predomo dropped to tenth place, Moro to thirteenth and very close to the cut.

12.24 The Hungarian Szalontay does better in 9,754.

12.23 Third place also for the Polish Rafal Sarnecki in 9,796.

12.22 The Lithuanian Lendel also did well, second in 9,731.

12.20 The times of the best begin to flock. Jurczyk and Martinez Chorro settled in second and third place, pushing Predomo into sixth place.

12.18 The Israeli Yakovlev takes the lead with a TEMPONE !! 9,520!!

12.17 And Conor Rowley arrives to oust Predomo from the place of honor in 10.091.

12.15 The Iberian Ekain Jimenez Elizondo is third in 10.103, behind Predomo.

12.14 Sixth the Ukrainian Vladyslav Denysenko in 10.213.

12.13 The Lithuanian Benisius fits between Predomo and Moro in third place in 10.118.

12.12 The Greek Ioannis Kalogeropoulos is installed in sixth position.

12.11 Seventh place for Eduard Zalar in 10,812.

12.09 The leader changes, it is the Czech Dominik Topinka who comes close to breaking down the 10-second wall, 10,008 for him.

12.08 The Greek Savvakis is fifth out of five starters, in 10,520.

12.07 And Mattia Predomo does better in 10,098, he takes the lead.

12.05 Well Stefano Moro, who puts Danylchuk behind by only two thousandths.

12.04 The Ukrainian Danylchyk does immediately better, in 10.207.

12.03 The first time recorded is by the Hungarian Norbert Szabo. 10,266 for him.

12.00 We start with the qualifications of the men’s sprint.

11.57 A few minutes at the start of this third day of competitions.

11.54 Around 13.30, after the first phase of direct clashes of the sprint, there is the qualification of the individual men’s pursuit. Nothing Filippo Ganna, who leaves room for Manlio Moro and Jonathan Milan.

11.51 Immediately afterwards, however, the women’s omnium lottery begins with the scratch test: Rachele Barbieri wants to confirm last year’s continental title.

11.48 It begins at 12.00 with the qualifications of the men’s sprint, with the presence of Stefano Moro and Mattia Predomo.

11.45 Italy which had a very satisfying day yesterday, with the gold medals in the men’s team pursuit and Simone Consonni in the points race, which is joined by the silver in the women’s team pursuit.

11.43 Hello everyone and welcome to the LIVE LIVE of the European track cycling championships in Grenchen, Switzerland!

Friends and friends of OA Sportcycling enthusiasts, good morning to all and welcome to Live LIVE text of the European Track Cycling Championships 2023 Of Grenchen, in Switzerland! It starts again with the third day after the fantastic gold won by Italy in the team pursuit with Pippo Ganna and his companions.

Today’s day will begin at 12:00 with the qualifications of the men’s sprint, which will see the blues Stefano Moro and Mattia Predomo on the track. Then it will be time for the women’s omnium scratch, with Rachele Barbieri trying to confirm herself as European champion. Spotlights also focused on the qualification of the men’s individual pursuit, with the blues Manilo Moro and Jonathan Milan on the track. The first part of the day will be closed by the second round of the women’s omnium, ie the timed race.

The evening session will open at 18:00 with the semi-finals of the women’s sprint, which will precede the quarter-finals of the men’s sprint. A little later there will be space for the elimination race valid for the women’s omnium and then the men’s scratch will begin, a race in which the 21-year-old Italian Mattia Pinazzi will also be at the start. The day will end with the last act of the men’s individual pursuit, the final of the women’s sprint and, finally, the fourth and final round of the women’s omnium, the race for points.

Thanks to our LIVE Live, starting at 12:00, you will be able to follow the races scheduled today for the continental track cycling event with constant updates in real time so as not to really miss anything. See you later, don’t miss it!

