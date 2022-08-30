Home Sports Milan, in the new capital also New York Yankees and the fund of LeBron James
Milan, in the new capital also New York Yankees and the fund of LeBron James

Milan, in the new capital also New York Yankees and the fund of LeBron James

The New York Yankees and a Los Angeles-based investment fund ready to support the US private equity group RedBird in the process of acquiring AC Milan for 1.2 billion euros.

According to rumors gathered by the Financial Times, the most titled baseball team in the world, owned by the Steinbrenner family, and Main Street Advisors, the Los Angeles-based fund that counts basketball star LeBron James, the famous producer, among its investors. music Jimmy Iovine (former producer of U2 and right-hand man of Steve Jobs when Apple launched the iTunes) and rapper Drake, will become shareholders of the Italian football team that has won the most in Europe.

RedBird will announce the entry of new members as early as Wednesday, when it is expected to officially take control of the club from its current owner, US hedge fund Elliott Management. The operation, orchestrated by RedBird founder Gerry Cardinale, highlights the continued interest of US investors in buying shares in the most popular sport in the world and in particular in Serie A teams. The Yankees are among the biggest brands in the sport. , with a record 27 Major League Baseball titles. The team has been owned by the Steinbrenner family since 1973, when the late patriarch George paid $ 8.8 million for the franchise that is now valued by Forbes $ 6 billion. The Yankees are co-owners, together with the City Football Group of Manchester, of the New York City Fc franchise of the US Major League Soccer.

Cardinale worked with the New York Yankees for decades, including during his years at Goldman Sachs as a consultant and investor for the birth of the team’s Yes Network sports channel. The plan is to increase the revenues of the Italian club. The transmission of AC Milan matches on Yes Network and agreements with Amazon are not excluded. James, Iovine and Drake would be passive investors in Milan through the fund.

