AC Milan confirms its trip to the United Arab Emirates during the Serie A and Champions League break for the World Cup. The club note

(source: acmilan.com) “AC Milan is pleased to confirm that the Club will travel to the United Arab Emirates during the championship winter break.

The technician Stefano Pioli and the members of the first team who will remain at the coach’s disposal will be a Dubaifrom 11 to 20 December for a training camp. This will also include some friendlies in preparation for the second half of the season. Details on opponents and dates will be announced shortly.

The presence in Dubai will give the Club the opportunity to organize a range of fan-focused activities and commercial initiatives with local partners. Thus further consolidating their presence in a strategically important market for the Club. In the region, the Rossoneri are currently engaged in valuable relationships with companies such as EmiratesPrincipal Partner and alongside the Rossoneri since 2007, SIRO, Official Hotel Partner, e JeenyOfficial Regional Partner – and recently also with Expo 2020Dubai.

For AC Milan this is the fourth visit to Dubai in the last year. Demonstrating the commitment and interest with which the Club looks to the Middle East and in particular to the United Arab Emirates. According to Nielsen, football is the most popular sport in the country and AC Milan enjoys the support of more than that 2.5 million fans.

The presence in a strategic territory such as the Middle East is an important opportunity to continue the Club's growth process – by strengthening the relationship with its existing and potential partners – and to strengthen the Milan brand internationally. More details on AC Milan's program in Dubai will be announced in the coming weeks.

November 10, 2022 (change November 10, 2022 | 11:41)

