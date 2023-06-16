Home » Milan insists on Thuram: head to head with PSG. Transfer market news
Sports

Milan insists on Thuram: head to head with PSG. Transfer market news

by admin
Milan insists on Thuram: head to head with PSG. Transfer market news

Il Milan insists for Marcus Thuram. He is one of the Rossoneri’s transfer market targets for the attack they won’t give up, despite the competition from Paris Saint Germain. Thuram, who will leave Borussia Monchengladbach on a free transfer, is at a crossroads between Stefano Pioli’s team and the Parisians. Beyond the economic aspect, Milan is betting on the greater space it could guarantee them, unlike Paris. In the next few days it is waiting for the final decision di Thuram.

Thuram’s numbers

Born in 1997, central forward who can also play on the outside lanes, Thuram was born in Parma and is the son of former defender Lilian. Grew up in SochauxMarcus exploded footballing in Guingamp before transfer to Gladbach in 2019 for twelve million euros. With the Germans he made 134 appearances, scoring 44 goals13 of which scored in the last season.

See also  Investcorp and Milan's new stadium: all the secrets

You may also like

Scattered considerations on the 3rd season of “The...

Horror after the fall of Gino Mäder

Dispute settled: Women’s World Cup to be seen...

Turin extends in the last period and cancels...

SC Magdeburg in the Champions League Final Four:...

Berlusconi in the 80s changed sport on TV

3rd division: Mitch Kniat new coach of Arminia...

Rome accident, 20-year-old driver tested positive for cannabinoids

Before the game Andorra – Switzerland: what remained...

The national football team returned to the home...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy