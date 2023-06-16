Milan insists on Thuram: head to head with PSG. Transfer market news

Il Milan insists for Marcus Thuram. He is one of the Rossoneri’s transfer market targets for the attack they won’t give up, despite the competition from Paris Saint Germain. Thuram, who will leave Borussia Monchengladbach on a free transfer, is at a crossroads between Stefano Pioli’s team and the Parisians. Beyond the economic aspect, Milan is betting on the greater space it could guarantee them, unlike Paris. In the next few days it is waiting for the final decision di Thuram.
Thuram’s numbers
Born in 1997, central forward who can also play on the outside lanes, Thuram was born in Parma and is the son of former defender Lilian. Grew up in SochauxMarcus exploded footballing in Guingamp before transfer to Gladbach in 2019 for twelve million euros. With the Germans he made 134 appearances, scoring 44 goals13 of which scored in the last season.