Milan insists on Thuram: head to head with PSG. Transfer market news

Il Milan insists for Marcus Thuram. He is one of the Rossoneri’s transfer market targets for the attack they won’t give up, despite the competition from Paris Saint Germain. Thuram, who will leave Borussia Monchengladbach on a free transfer, is at a crossroads between Stefano Pioli’s team and the Parisians. Beyond the economic aspect, Milan is betting on the greater space it could guarantee them, unlike Paris. In the next few days it is waiting for the final decision di Thuram.