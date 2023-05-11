milan inter champions – Tiscali Sport

Two to zero, and Inter sees the final. It could have ended with a goleada, but Milan, this Milan seen trudging on the balls and skidding in the prairies can’t breathe a sigh of relief. Leao was missing, fresh from his new contract (7 million until 2028) and his absence weighed heavily, but against Inter these days it will be a very difficult task to recover even with him. Let’s make a bet: if Manchester are in the final, Inzaghi can really make it. After all, tonight’s result is according to predictions. It’s the way it went further.

For long stretches of the match and in any case throughout the first half, Inter seemed to be playing against a sparring partner, such was the difference. It’s not to boast too much, but this autumn Tiscali had already hinted at Inter as a possible Champions League finalist and when everyone started shooting at Inzaghi at zero force we were happy to have been the only ones to explain that the coach had only decided to focus all the preparation on Europe. In the end the results speak for him, and in football the results count more than anything. One step away from the Champions League final, the Italian Cup final and a place in the top European competition that is now armored, also given the legal misadventures of the Juventus rivals. They had already given him the boot. I wonder if they still have the courage to send him away. On the other hand, Milan is no longer the carefree adventurer of last year, filled as it was with dreams and successes. He has become more cautious, more fearful, more uncertain even of his possibilities, and it shows. He lacks the bold confidence of Ibrahimovic. In the round of 16 they faced one of the most affordable opponents, Tottenham without meat or fish, and the quarter-finals passed them with much more luck than one thinks against Napoli. Here he paid his dues and fate turned against him, because without Leao he loses everything, the poisonous speed of his counter-attacks and even his own idea of ​​the game.

Milan and Inter, the differences

As the numbers said, Inter are the team in the best shape that had come better at this challenge. And therefore according to logic he already started with the favors of the forecast. In the last six league games, he has not only collected more points moving up the table, but has also created more dangerous plays than Milan. They conceded the same number of goals, but conceded far fewer scoring chances. Although with different schemes, the two Milanese have their best weapon in the old and always classic counter-attack, a system in which the Rossoneri excel above all, by far the best formation in our league. Both adopt a fairly intense approach, in Serie A only behind Fiorentina and Napoli, but the high pressing of Pioli’s boys appears to be the most effective. Inter prefer to go back up the field through passes with frequent changes of field, Milan instead ball and chain. Milan are the first team for dribbling won in the league (333) and Inter last (198), a situation that is also repeated in the Champions League, where the Rossoneri are the fifth formation in this special classification and the Nerazzurri penultimate, ahead only Victoria Pizen. On the other hand, as mentioned, Inter seem stronger in the defensive phase. But beyond this, to tip the balance in Inzaghi’s favour, there is above all the excellent form his team has reached for this appointment, and on the other hand the very heavy absence of Leao, not even called up for the bench.

Overwhelming start of Inter

Then it’s up to the game. The first few minutes seem horrible, all squeezed into twenty meters, those of midfield, clatters and clanging. Actions none. To advance towards the goal only set kicks. And from a corner kick here is the goal: Dzeko dominates Calabria, scores on the fly with his left foot. It’s been 7 minutes. And now that he can play as he wants, Inter try to sink. First counterattack of the match, Inzaghi style, with many men sprinting forward, and Di Marco on the wing draws a low shot that catches Mkhitaryan only in the center of the area: it’s a penalty in motion, the Armenian makes no mistake. Two to zero, in 10 minutes. And it doesn’t seem to end there. Milan is in a doll, and Inter flies. Another Nerazzurri restart, 16 minutes: Calhanoglu arrives powerfully from the edge of the area, a great blow from the outside neck that is printed on the post. Mkhitaryan tries on the rebuttal, for Maignan. It really seems like a bad night for Pioli: Bennacer stops, a fundamental element in this Rossoneri midfield. The final blow seems to arrive in the half hour: from a lineout, Lautaro slips between the Milan defenders who fiddle and then falls to the ground electrocuted, perhaps touched, but perhaps not, by Kjaer. The two-step referee safely indicates the penalty spot. The Var calls him back and when the image is reviewed he cancels everything. Danger escaped. But it’s not that the game changes register. Immediately after Lautaro’s rebound from the edge and the ball grazes the crossbar. Another occasion a minute later, in the 35th minute, Di Marco’s wave primed by Dzeko, Dumfries wasted on the rebound. Milan find it hard to appear in Onana’s area while every time the Nerazzurri come forward, the Rossoneri defense wobbles and Maignan trembles. There is no competition. In the notebook there is only one noteworthy action from the Devil, a back-heel from Calabria which sends a pass from Messias to the outside of the goal. A little too little. The impression is that Pioli had dreamed of a challenge like the one with Napoli, with the shutters closed and sudden sprints to break the mold. But Inzaghi is not the type to leave the prairies open and then there is no Leao with his bucking to open the defenses like a can opener. The Piacenza coach didn’t do anything wrong and he knew he had the right men to strike from a set piece in scrums in the area. Then he played like he does in Europe and like he did with Benfica, with mass counterattacks that always bring five or six men under the opponents’ goal. What is most striking, however, is the difference in form, the Nerazzurri run like obsessed, always arrive first on second balls and do not lose a tackle. The two to zero in the first half is certainly tight for him.

Inter shoot in barca i remi

The second half begins with some signals from Milan. After a disastrous 45 minutes, he now at least tries to get a shot and in the 6th minute he has a good opportunity in the restart with Messias who wastes wide from a decent position. But Inter is yet another thing. Maignan must perform a miracle on Dzeko who found himself face to face with the Rossoneri goalkeeper. Only now Inzaghi seems to be satisfied, he lines up with five in defense, removes Mkhitaryan for Brozovic and retreats to the edge of the area without pressing as before in midfield. Thus it allows Milan, who lost many tackles in the midfield making it very difficult to advance, to approach the area more easily and make themselves dangerous. In the 63rd minute Brahim Diaz touches in the area for Giroud who supports Tonali: shot to cross and Bastoni in a slide deflects on the post and then on the back. Gil Manzano doesn’t concede the corner kick: the referee certainly doesn’t influence the match, but almost all the dubious decisions are against Milan. Dzeko comes out, the man of the match, replaced by an angry Lukaku. On a percussion from him, another danger for Maignan: Thiaw, who took over from Kjaer, saves everything, deflecting Darmian’s shot. Final without many other noteworthy things, apart from Lukaku’s grit who would like to put his seal on this victory. But that’s fine with Inzaghi. Two goals in the game bag are a good booty to defend. And if this form remains, let’s do the math in the end. Even with everyone who insulted him.