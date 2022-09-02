If the Milan Derby were played on a stage, it would certainly be a rap battle. On the one hand the Rossoneri, proud of their gold necklaces hung around their necks, on the other the Nerazzurri, with the aim of regaining the throne. Maybe the soccer-rap binomial has been going hand in hand for years now, thanks also to special friendships between players / artists and to some players who even tried their hand at the mic (Leao released his first trap album “Beginning” in 2021) . After all, there are many parallels: both belong to the people, they can be practiced anywhere, and whether on the pitch or on a stage, competition always plays a key role.