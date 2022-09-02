The scream of seventy thousand (and more) is no longer news . Meazza has long since accustomed Milan and Inter to playing in a stadium where it is difficult to see empty seats. And then the derby is equivalent, if anything, to further refine the show. If until a few years ago the derby was simply the watershed between average turnout and full, now – every derby that passes – the aim is to involve the greatest number of people in different ways and even outside the stadium.

From Indonesia to Japan, from Trinidad and Tobago to Brazil, up to China , Australia and Canada: more than 150 countries will be connected for the match that will be framed by over 20 cameras. In addition, there will also be a drone. In the press gallery over 150 accredited journalists and 29 photographers of different nationalities, while in the stands, of the over 75,000 present more than 10,000 will come from abroad, with about 145 different nationalities represented.

Race against time

Before the game, as always, the most exciting moment will be the one dedicated to the choreography of the two curves. Milan play at home and therefore will have the most impactful stage presence: the Curva Sud Milano has been able to set up a scenography that will cover all three rings. The contents are top secret as always, but some other data is enough to understand the work – big job, sometimes hard work – behind it: about thirty people who, since the calendars came out, have dedicated themselves to the realization of the ” coreo ”meeting two or three times a week and working with temperatures that are sometimes prohibitive. But, above all, it was a race against time because from the day of the calendars – June 24 – to the derby – September 3 – just over two months have passed and an installation of this magnitude usually requires at least three. To give an example: the exciting choreography of the last Rossoneri home derby (the one dedicated to doctors and nurses on the front line against Covid) had taken three and a half months. The organization to mount it inside the stadium was also remarkable: it took two days and a hundred people. What will this coreo be like? Only two adjectives filter out from the Milan fans, but they are significant. One is mammoth (that is, more than usual) and the other celebratory. All that remains is to set the smartphones in photo and video camera mode.