Milan-Inter in the Champions League, the derby has already begun: waiting and LIVE news

Inzaghi: “We need a sacrifice match”

How to find the right balance between not losing the first leg and having a good advantage. Do Inter think they can find a good advantage?

“These derbies can give us important ideas, but we know that each game is separate. There will be moments when we’ll be more offensive and others where we’ll be more defensive. We’ll have to play a sacrifice game”

Are you spoiled for choice for training?

“In midfield and in attack, I can choose. On the lines, given Gosens’ injury that we don’t know if he’ll be in the squad, we have somewhat limited rotations. In defense, we hope to recover D’Ambrosio”