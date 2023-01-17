For years and years they lived practically in the same place: a few times they did it at the same time, but for both – in the early 2000s – the house was the Giuseppe Meazza. One from Milan and the other from Inter, as always: Davide Calabria and Federico Dimarco still see their home in the San Siro, even if now they are no longer fans but professional footballers on the front line for their favorite team .