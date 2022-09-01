Home Sports Milan-Inter, Origi is recovered. Rebic always out: derby at risk
Milan-Inter, Origi is recovered. Rebic always out: derby at risk

Milan-Inter, Origi is recovered. Rebic always out: derby at risk

The Belgian striker performed the session in a group, differentiated by the Croatian. Ballot between Messias and Saelemaekers on the right

Milan at work ahead of Saturday’s derby: the Rossoneri held an afternoon session at Milanello. Stefano Pioli, waiting to gradually insert the newcomers Thiaw, Vranckx (who have already trained with the team) and Dest, recovers an important piece of the squad: Divock Origi has carried out the session in a group and will be called for the match.

Less chance for Ante Rebic, who continues the personalized work: tomorrow last chance for the Croatian, who has already missed the match against Sassuolo, just like the Belgian.

The eleven that will start from the first minute against Inter is basically defined. The only ballot at the moment is between Messias and Saelemaekers on the offensive right side, with the Brazilian favorite, also in terms of turnover (with Sassuolo the Belgian was chosen among the owners). In front of Maignan, the defensive line will be formed by the returning Calabria and Kalulu, by Tomori and by Hernandez. Tonali will return to team up with Bennacer in the middle of the pitch, while Charles De Ketelaere’s first derby will likely see the former Bruges on the pitch from the start. The forwards: Leao on the left, Giroud forwards.

September 1, 2022

