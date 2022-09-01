Not the usual derby, after the exciting race for the title last season. Better to stay cautious and bet on the first half

One of the most fascinating derbies in Italy, with a renewed prestige. Milan and Inter, despite facing each other at the beginning of the season, know that direct clashes, beyond the three points, can prove to be a determining factor in a situation of equilibrium. Referee Daniele Chiffi from the Padua section was selected to direct the match, with Di Paolo and Paganessi at the Var. Kick-off on Saturday at 18.00 at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan.

Between the market and injuries — Both teams welcomed new faces in the last hours of the summer transfer market. Milan have finalized three signings: Thiaw, Vranckx and Dest. Inter responded by completing the defensive department with the arrival of Francesco Acerbi from Lazio. The Nerazzurri arrive in the highest mood, after the success on the Cremonese that made us forget the misstep of last week. Simone Inzaghi, however, will have to do without the injured Lukaku, protagonist of this challenge in the past. Pioli’s team instead stopped at 0-0 against Sassuolo, thus losing the trail at the top in favor of Roma.

Previous — A few numbers and statistics. Milan and Inter have met 216 times in official competitions, including: 184 in Serie A, 27 in the Italian Cup, 4 in the Champions League and one in the Italian Super Cup. The overall balance is a smile to the Nerazzurri, who have won on 79 occasions against the 70 of their opponents; 67 draws instead. In the most recent matches, the double confrontation in the semifinal of the last Italian Cup, the Rossoneri did not find the goal, which instead had succeeded in the previous league games. Often there was a trophy up for grabs: this was the case in the 1977 Italian Cup final and in the 2011 Italian Super Cup, both won by Milan, and it will be so at the beginning of next year, when they will face each other again for the Super Cup. See also "All together cheering Dinamo, it was time"

THE PRONOSTIC: X 1st HALF — The forecasts of the bookmakers suggest a game very in the balance, where it is difficult to identify a winner with decision. The bettor who does not want to overbalance the final result, can fall back on that of the first half when perhaps the strategy still prevails over the show. The most logical hypothesis suggests that both teams go to rest in a draw. The X sign at 45 ‘is worth 2.23 with Novibet, 2.20 instead with Bet365, Goldbet and Snai.

THE WINNING 1X2 — As has often happened, the odds are decidedly balanced. Inter are slightly favored, according to the analysis of the operators. The best evaluation for the success of the Nerazzurri is proposed by Bet365 at 2.70, with Planetwin just behind at 2.66. A possible success of Milan is offered at 2.75 always with Bet365 while Goldbet, Betfair, Better, LeoVegas and Novibet do not exceed 2.70. The draw is considered the least likely outcome, at 3.40 with Sisal, Betfair and LeoVegas.

