Milan-Inter, the semi-final first leg of the Champions League will be visible on TV8

L’euroderby outward between Milan e Inter Of Wednesday 10 May will be visible in clear on TV8. Amazon Prime Video, obliged to make visible to at least 80% of the population the semifinal Of Champions despite holding theexclusivefound an economic agreement with Sky for transmission on the broadcaster’s unencrypted channel. All football fans in Italy will therefore be able to see live the Milan derbieswho returns to Europe after twenty years.

The whole package of the match, made available for the rules set by theAgcomwill be a production of Prime Video. Basically, sidelines, commentators, commentators and commentators will all be from Prime Video. Give her 19.30 in direct and San Siro Giulia will be on the sideline MizzoniClarence SeedorfAlessandro In thisJulio Cesar and Diego War. The commentary is entrusted to Sandro Piccinini e Massimo Ambrosini. In the Var Room of Prime Videos Gianpaolo Calvarese. Sent on the sidelines Alessia TarquiniusAlessandro Alciato and Fernando be.