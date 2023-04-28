Home » Milan-Inter, the semi-final first leg of the Champions League will be visible on TV8
Sports

Milan-Inter, the semi-final first leg of the Champions League will be visible on TV8

by admin
Milan-Inter, the semi-final first leg of the Champions League will be visible on TV8

L’euroderby outward between Milan e Inter Of Wednesday 10 May will be visible in clear on TV8. Amazon Prime Video, obliged to make visible to at least 80% of the population the semifinal Of Champions despite holding theexclusivefound an economic agreement with Sky for transmission on the broadcaster’s unencrypted channel. All football fans in Italy will therefore be able to see live the Milan derbieswho returns to Europe after twenty years.

The whole package of the match, made available for the rules set by theAgcomwill be a production of Prime Video. Basically, sidelines, commentators, commentators and commentators will all be from Prime Video. Give her 19.30 in direct and San Siro Giulia will be on the sideline MizzoniClarence SeedorfAlessandro In thisJulio Cesar and Diego War. The commentary is entrusted to Sandro Piccinini e Massimo Ambrosini. In the Var Room of Prime Videos Gianpaolo Calvarese. Sent on the sidelines Alessia TarquiniusAlessandro Alciato and Fernando be.

Previous Article

“Champions League Milan-Inter must be clear”: AgCom’s indication to Amazon

next

See also  Gas, new record price of 315 euros. Confcommercio: "120 thousand companies at risk"

You may also like

DOUBLE OLYMPIC GOLD IN JUDO BY XIAN DONGMEI...

Gmunden and Wels on semi-final course after victories

Lecce smiles again, Udinese Ko

Osasuna – R. Sociedad 0-2, San Sebastian win...

SOIREE VERTIKAL 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

2nd division: BW Linz at the top of...

The American consulate in Naples is concerned for...

Bari-Como: the invitation to the dance of the...

Inter and Nike present the new Nerazzurri version...

Veselý led Barcelona to a second quarterfinal win...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy