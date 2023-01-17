Home Sports Milan-Inter, the Super Cup to be won to relaunch in Serie A as well
Milan-Inter, the Super Cup to be won to relaunch in Serie A as well

The game and self-esteem of the Devil from the Scudetto and the Nerazzurri’s search for continuity of results: thus the match in Arabia will also weigh on Serie A

Yesterday Stefano Pioli and Simone Inzaghi sat in the same chair, an hour apart, in the conference room of the King Fahd Stadium which will host the 35th Italian Super Cup tonight. The trophy was on the table. Inzaghi caressed the tricolor ribbons. He has more confidence because as a coach he has already won 3. If he contests the fourth, he will equal the record of Lippi and Capello and will allow his club to even the score with Milan: 7 trophies.

