He hasn’t played since May 22, but now Zlatan Ibrahimovic seems ready to return and is aiming for the Champions League

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, in great shape, trains on the beach in Miami and communicates it to the world via Instagram. A video in which he runs, lifts weights and, above all, drags three at a time to the tune of «Push it to the limit», soundtrack of the film Scarface (“Push to the limit”, the translation). Also evident the new look with pigtails. A few days ago he had instead tried his hand at exercises with the ball, enchanting the spectators in Florida. Almost eight months after the last presence (in Reggio Emilia, home of Sassuolo, on the day of the Milan championship), the Swedish striker seems close to returning to the field.

January 7, 2023 – Updated January 7, 2023 , 3:52 pm

