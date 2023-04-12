Samuel Chukwueze is a goal of Milan for next season. The Villarreal winger is of interest to the Rossoneri who are looking for reinforcements right on the right wing. With the team still in the running for Champions League qualification and with the decisive challenge in the quarter-finals of the same cup against Napoli, Maldini is starting to plan for next season. There are several profiles in the manager’s notebook. Much will depend on how the club’s season ends, but in the meantime the Rossoneri are demonstrating that they have clear ideas on how to improve the squad.

Aouar Al Milan: 55%

According to calciomercato.com, Houssem Aouar spent Easter Monday in Rome. This has rekindled market rumors of his landing in Italy. It is no mystery that Naples, Rome and Milan are on the player who, to accept, asks for a salary of 4 million euros. However, Milan, among all, is the team that has made the most progress in the negotiations. The impression is that the Rossoneri continue to work behind closed doors to secure the player.

Sildillia al Milan: 40%

Kiliann Eric Sildilliadefender born in 2002 of Freiburg has entered the sights of Milan. The player can play at both right-back and centre-back and is impressing this season. The Rossoneri, always attentive to talents of this type, constantly observed him. Its valuation is around 15 million euros and could be a blow to Thiaw next season.

Chukwueze al Milan: 25%

Samuel Chukwuezea Nigerian born in 1999, ended up in the crosshairs of Milan according to rumors coming from Spain. The winger has scored 13 goals and 11 assists this season and has a contract until 2024 which could actually “cancel” the 80 million clause. In fact, if the player does not renew the agreement with the Yellow Submarine, the latter could be forced to sell his talent in the summer. Milan are thinking about it because Chukwueze can represent an opportunity to strengthen the attack.

Joao Felix to Milan: 15%

The last idea for the attack leads to Joao Felix. The Portuguese is expected to return to Madrid following his six-month loan at Chelsea, but only to pack his bags again. In England they are sure that the Milan follow the situation of the player, identified as a possible heir to Rafael Leao. From one Portuguese to another, then. Felix could leave for around 50 million euros, but another onerous loan deal with the right to buy is also possible. In short: this track should not be rejected a priori, but, clearly, it will be feasible, only in the event of Leao’s farewell.

Vitor Roque to Milan: 15%

Il Milan for the attack he always keeps the track that leads to a good one Vitor Roque. The green-and-gold, born in 2003, has long been in Barcelona’s sights, but the Blaugrana club’s economic problems could favor other clubs. Of course, the amount requested by Atletico Paranaense is important (we are talking about 40 million)but the Rossoneri have already shown with De Ketelaere that they spare no expense if they are convinced of the player’s value, so the negotiation remains open.

David Luciani