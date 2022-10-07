This was a capital gain: 996 million clean lire, the result between the billion collected for the sale and the 4 million spent on the purchase, a few years earlier, from an amateur company. And so the Parma of the time, president the legendary Ernesto Ceresini and sporting director Riccardo Sogliano, one who did not lack the nose for business, thanks to that talented defender with rebellious curls and kind ways, put the budget in place and could build the team to participate in the Serie B championship.