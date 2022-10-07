Home Sports Milan-Juve, amarcord: that 18-year-old Pioli destined for Inter and then finished in Turin
Milan-Juve, amarcord: that 18-year-old Pioli destined for Inter and then finished in Turin

Milan-Juve, amarcord: that 18-year-old Pioli destined for Inter and then finished in Turin

It was 1984, the sale brought 996 million lire to Parma. On the journey to Milan with Stefano and his father, Sogliano stopped for a phone call in a cabin, and in the end he communicated that the destination had changed: Turin. And a few months later Pioli began his adventure with Scirea, Platini, Tardelli, Boniek, Paolo Rossi …

This was a capital gain: 996 million clean lire, the result between the billion collected for the sale and the 4 million spent on the purchase, a few years earlier, from an amateur company. And so the Parma of the time, president the legendary Ernesto Ceresini and sporting director Riccardo Sogliano, one who did not lack the nose for business, thanks to that talented defender with rebellious curls and kind ways, put the budget in place and could build the team to participate in the Serie B championship.

