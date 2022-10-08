After the bad defeat in London, Pioli finds Hernandez to change gear. Allegri, without Di Maria, looks for confirmation and tries to rise to -1 from the champions. Woe to those who fall: Napoli does not wait …

Calling it upside down, maybe it’s too much, but if it had been played a month ago, after the sixth matchday, to say, there would have been a very different atmosphere. Milan unbeaten and leaders, launched by the victories in the derby and in Marassi; Juve poisoned by the breathless internal draw with Salernitana and close to tumbling again in Monza, lagging behind in the standings. The wind is partly turned. Stefano Pioli, battered by injuries, lost his first league match against Napoli at San Siro and his first in the Champions League, too clearly, in London, against Chelsea. Max Allegri, who is making up for his absences, regained the victory with Bologna, after three rounds, and the first in the Champions League against Maccabi, scoring 3 goals on both occasions, as was not the case since the first season against Sassuolo.

Woe to the vanquished — On the ninth day nothing is decisive, but tonight’s intersection is as important as an exchange of tracks, because it can direct the running of the two trains. For Milan, the noble duel, in their own basin of affection, is the ideal opportunity to discard the problematic moment and regain enthusiasm. In Pioli’s first season, the comeback victory over the bianconeri (4-2), but also the first leg semi-final (1-1) of the Italian Cup, dominated and marred by CR7’s goal in recovery, were important for the growth in self-esteem of a young group. Juve are looking for confirmation of his restart attempt and try to get within one point of the reigning champions, wanting their first away win. Head-to-head matches are the best way to get back up. Allegri also has his comforting precedents: in his previous life as a Juventus player he beat Milan 4 times at San Siro and the only time he lost, it happened due to a goal from Locatelli who is now on his side. A slip would be painful for both of us. The second defeat in the league risks creating a gap of 6 points from Napoli, but above all it would widen the Rossoneri’s malaise and complicate the return to Chelsea. Interrupting the sketch of the climb with a slip could cost Juve a 10-point gap from super Napoli and rekindle the grill that was hot during the break. See also Rangnick: Cristiano Ronaldo asked why the youngsters came in after 5 minutes_Player_Manchester United

Thanks to Theo — What game to expect? A Milan that immediately seeks the center of the ring, like at Stanford Bridge. The emergency could have suggested a more prudent approach, lower lines, if not precisely the barricades of Inter against Barcelona, ​​but it was thanks to the request for domination that Pioli gave courage and enthusiasm to a young team, right from the start. first hour. And it was thanks to a solid gaming identity that he transmitted safety to the boys and allowed an easy entry to the various Messias who got on board during the race. It was thanks to this consistency that Pioli won the Scudetto. We don’t expect you to pull the handbrake and change the lines of play. Also because he finds his tactically most important man: Theo Hernandez, the first stone, the perpetual fluidifier that triggers the three-way construction. When the Frenchman welds his power to Leao’s genius, the Devil expresses his best. This is one of those matches in which the Portuguese cannot afford to flash class, but he will have to keep it on for 90 ‘. Compared to London, Diaz instead of the controversial De Ketelaere. Yesterday Pioli protected him, recalling the slow starts of Leao and Tonali. The Belgian, who has yet to adapt pace, speed of play and physical impact to our football, will be back with Chelsea. Probably also Kalulu on the right (and not Dest) and Gabbia with Tomori, today the weak link. Here, in the defensive estate, Milan will play a lot and even more. Two real center-forwarders of power and experience are on the way, like Vlahovic and Milik. High bar. Kalulu and Tomori wowed in the last tournament, but the dips in form and attention are necessary pimples of youth. For this, and for Kjaer’s serious injury, Maldini was right to ask for an important investment (the Dutch Botman) in the department. See also De Ketelaere and Milan's strategy to make him a champion

Rabiot restart — Juve will probably try to win by restarting. It was designed like this, even if tonight he will not be able to field his best scheme: Di Maria, 3 assists in the cup, two to Rabiot, Max’s boyfriend, who has unique characteristics in the department, of snatch, tackle and balance. A very important recovery. At San Siro, in the match then overturned by Milan (4-2), the Frenchman scored a beautiful goal at the end of an exciting ride. Mister Pirlo pinned Milan at the Meazza with two stab wounds from Chiesa and a goal from McKennie. Rabiot, Chiesa, McKennie … all good people. Like Kostic. Allegri will try to beat the Devil in the same way, in a hurry. But the Lady’s happiness will pass from the bridge that the riders will be able to strive towards Milik (3 goals in 5 games) and Vlahovic (5 in 7, also scoring in the national team), launched against a sickly department, also weakened by the charismatic absence of Maignan . A year ago at San Siro, between Pioli and Allegri, fear won: a 0-0, poor in emotion and courage. But this time, given how Napoli flies, a little step would be too little. Pioli is right: “This match is worth more than 3 points”. It’s time to dare.

