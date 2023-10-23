Milan Juventus, Pioli: ‘We were not inferior not even in 10’

Milan comes out defeated from the big match at San Siro against Juventus, but Stefano Pioli he doesn’t fear repercussions after the knockout: “This defeat takes nothing away from us. If we could do what we did after the derby, with that series of victories, we’ll be happy with this bad day too…”. The Rossoneri coach, then, doesn’t hide a certain regret, despite a game played with 10 men throughout the second half: “I haven’t said anything to the team, there’s still too much tension and anger because it’s not the result we wanted. We played a good game with both 11 and 10 playerswhen we could have done better and with a little more attention brought home a positive result. We were not inferior even when we were outnumbered. After Thiaw’s expulsion I chose to have the numerical inferiority in front and maintain the same defensive structure, hoping to continue to be dangerous.”

“Gatti booked after 22 fouls”

What decided the match, in addition to Locatelli’s goal, was the episode of the red card given to Thiaw (foul on Kean), which Pioli commented as follows: “On the expulsion there was individual and departmental naivety, because you have to stay tighter. Thiaw had to stall and not try to get ahead in one-on-ones. The full-back then had to close in. Even with 10 men, however, we showed that we were not inferior.” Then the jab: “Leao put Gatti, who made a lot of fouls, in great difficulty. The regulation says that in case of repeated fouls the warning is triggered: it came after 22 fouls…”

see also

Decisive red Thiaw: Milan-Juve 0-1 report cards

Share this: Facebook

X

