Sports

For the Milan bad news is coming from the withdrawal of the French under 21 national team. Pierre Rabbit, in fact, during the last training session in the French national team he suffered a muscle problem in his calf and will not be available to head coach Sylvain Ripoll for Tuesday’s friendly match against Spain. The French defender will return to Milan on Sunday, while He will carry out the checks on Monday morning to verify the extent of the injury. The Rossoneri, who had already missed the first match against England due to a technical choice, will therefore also miss the match against Spain Under 21 and he strongly risks not being available to Pioli for the resumption of the championship on April 2 in Naples.

Kalulu’s numbers

Kalulu is one of Milan’s immovable. The French defender he has played all 37 played so far by the Rossoneri between Serie A, Champions League, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana, collecting 2976 minutes on the pitch. Kalulu was an unused substitute in France U21’s last friendly on Saturday, a 4-0 defeat at the King Power Stadium in Leicester against equal age players England.

