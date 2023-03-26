For the Milan bad news is coming from the withdrawal of the French under 21 national team. Pierre Rabbit, in fact, during the last training session in the French national team he suffered a muscle problem in his calf and will not be available to head coach Sylvain Ripoll for Tuesday’s friendly match against Spain. The French defender will return to Milan on Sunday, while He will carry out the checks on Monday morning to verify the extent of the injury. The Rossoneri, who had already missed the first match against England due to a technical choice, will therefore also miss the match against Spain Under 21 and he strongly risks not being available to Pioli for the resumption of the championship on April 2 in Naples.