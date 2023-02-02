Negotiation closed for the young Serbian striker: medical tests already carried out with the team of the former Lazio and Germany center forward

At school from a bomber jacket. Milan have closed the loan of Marko Lazetic to the Austrians of Altach, the first division club currently third from bottom in the standings. Curiosity comes from the bench: the technical guide of the first team is Miroslav Klose, former striker for Lazio and the German national team, goal record holder at the World Cup with 16 goals and a great friend of Stefano Pioli.

Occasion — The two must have talked about the Serbian striker who arrived at Milanello a year ago. This year he only played about ten minutes against Cremonese, then scored five goals for Primavera, two in the Youth League and three in the league. Lazetic, taken for about 4 million from Red Star in January 2022, arrives in Austria on a dry loan. He underwent his medical tests on Tuesday and today it will be official. Andreas Jungdal, goalkeeper from the AC Milan youth team who arrived in January, is also in the squad.

Yes Klose — Lazetic has an important opportunity to demonstrate that he can also score in big-game football, but above all to learn the art of center forward from someone like Klose. The former Lazio player, who retired in 2016 after 63 goals for the biancocelesti, remained very close to Pioli. About a year ago the German went to Milanello to watch training and get some advice. He will certainly have also seen Lazetic, who has always been attached to the first team. Finally, under Pioli’s management, Klose scored 16 goals in 40 games in the 2014-15 season, plus another five in the following season, which Simone Inzaghi then took over. See also Milan market: for the renewal of Leao 65 million are needed

February 2, 2023 (change February 2, 2023 | 11:29 am)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

