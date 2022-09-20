Giant steps, for the Serbian giant. Last week came the number one ring: Marko Lazetic scored his first goal with AC Milan’s Primavera. He did it at Vismara, in the Youth League, against Dinamo Zagreb. The babies won 3-0, the first team 3-1, on a beautiful Wednesday for the Rossoneri world, before the bitter weekend with Napoli. Arrived in January 2022 from the Red Star for 4 million, the 18-year-old is finally starting to make his mark, putting an end to a series of thorny questions about his arrival. Like, “what happened to it?”. All this after six months in the shade and a summer with a suitcase in hand.