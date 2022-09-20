A sign in the Youth League, he is not in the Rossoneri list for the Champions League (and cannot be included in List B). If Origi and Rebic don’t recover quickly, it’s the only role-playing alternative to the Frenchman
Giant steps, for the Serbian giant. Last week came the number one ring: Marko Lazetic scored his first goal with AC Milan’s Primavera. He did it at Vismara, in the Youth League, against Dinamo Zagreb. The babies won 3-0, the first team 3-1, on a beautiful Wednesday for the Rossoneri world, before the bitter weekend with Napoli. Arrived in January 2022 from the Red Star for 4 million, the 18-year-old is finally starting to make his mark, putting an end to a series of thorny questions about his arrival. Like, “what happened to it?”. All this after six months in the shade and a summer with a suitcase in hand.