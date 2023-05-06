Milan Lazio on TV and streaming: where to watch the match

The numbers of Milan and Lazio
The Lazio is the team against which Milan have drawn the most matches in Serie A: 59 out of 159 challenges (69 Rossoneri successes and 31 Biancocelesti victories complete the picture); however, the last draw between the two teams dates back to 25 November 2018 (1-1). After achieving success in the first leg match against Milan, the biancocelesti could win both seasonal matches against the rossoneri for the second time in Serie A, after 1977/78. Milan have won four of their last five matches against Lazio played in the second round in Serie A (one defeat), as many victories as in the previous 16 of these encounters (10 draws, 2 defeats). considering the crossings between the first seven teams currently in the standings in this Serie A, only Napoli (24 in 11 matches) have earned more points than Lazio (21 in 11 matches) e Milan (15 in 10 gare). Milan have drawn four of their last five Serie A matches (one win). The roadmap of the Lazio di Sarri led the biancocelesti to get 25 points in the last 11 days (W8, L1, L2), more than any other team in the same period. The curiosity: Ciro Immobile has been involved in nine goals in his last eight games against Milan in the league (seven goals and two assists). However, the Lazio forward has won only three of his 15 games against the Rossoneri in Serie A (D4, L8), against no team he has achieved fewer successes in the tournament (minimum 10 games).
Where to see Milan-Lazio on TV
The match between Milan and Lazio, valid for matchday 34 of Serie A, will be broadcast Saturday 6 May at 3pm live on DAZN app, available in the Sky Q App section. Sky Q subscribers (via satellite or via internet) who are also DAZN customers, will be able to access the DAZN offer also with voice control, using the “Open DAZN” command, conveniently in one place and with a single device, without having to change the remote control . The match is also visible on ZONA DAZN, available on channel 214 of the Sky remote control. To view the ZONA DAZN channel, DAZN customers must subscribe to a specific option available within the “my account” area on dazn.com. To subscribe to DAZN and activate the option to watch the ZONA DAZN channel on Sky, go to dazn.com/sky and follow the instructions for subscribing.