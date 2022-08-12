Home Sports Milan, Leao begins climbing towards altitude … 20
Milan, Leao begins climbing towards altitude … 20

Milan, Leao begins climbing towards altitude … 20

After the 14 goals last season, the goal rises. Giroud in (strong) doubt, Origi not ready and Rebic adapted to the center: with Udinese it will be up to him to pull the restart of Milan

Here they are again, in the front row, young, strong and hungry, led by the best player of the last Serie A: Rafael Leao. Milan opened Serie A with the match against Udinese on Saturday 13th and clung to their best Under 23, the lightning bolt from the 11 goals of the last season, three of these in the Scudetto match against Sassuolo in Reggio Emilia. With Giroud not at his best, Origi out of condition (returning from an injury) and a Rebic probably in a false nine version, Pioli will have to bet on Leao.

