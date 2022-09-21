The Portuguese from Milan talks about himself at “Outpump” between football, fashion and music: “Where I come from they all seem invisible. Now I want to become a national team owner “

When asked what song that best defines him he mentions Capo Plaza. “Maybe ‘Young Star Player'”. Ad hoc title among other things, with a text that says: “Tell me how we are. Star player yes, Leo Messi ”. And Leao smiles. Interviewed by “Outpump”, a magazine founded in 2016 that deals mainly with fashion and music, the Portuguese talked about himself in the round. The origins, rap, his album, his passions and of course Milan, from the arrival to the relationship with Ibra.

Origins — It starts in Almada, Setúbal district, where he was born and raised: "Where I come from everyone seems invisible. Here no one looks at you and no one wants to look at you. Through football, music and fashion, I want to show all the children in my neighborhood and similar neighborhoods that they can do it, regardless of their origins. One thing is fundamental, however: never forget where you come from ". And the difficulties faced: "I am thinking of traveling with my father on the train. I was little and we didn't know how to pay for the tickets to get to the camp. I think of him reflecting every night, before going to sleep, looking for a way to bring money and food home. Football was my dream, my family managed to give me the tools to make it happen. She has always been close to me ".

Musica — The relationship with music developed in France, in Lille: “Ikoné introduced me to French rap. Those songs helped me learn a new language, then the passion increased and so I decided to write, record and release my tracks. Inside the Milan changing rooms, in the weeks following the launch of my album, only my music was listened to, so much so that some of my teammates made fun of me. Without malice eh, but to support me. In Milan I had the opportunity to get in direct contact and forge links with many artists: Lazza, Capo Plaza and Sfera, above all. I’d like to be able to feature with them. Models? Basically I listen to everything and everyone, I happen to play Ed Sheeran’s songs too ”.

Ibra and Pioli — Last year Leao won the Scudetto and was Serie A MVP. A long journey that began in 2019: "The first two years were difficult. In France, life was different. When you join such a team you know you have to be a winner. You feel it, you live it. However, after a transition process, I became another person and another player ". Leao also spoke of who was fundamental for his growth: "My family, Pioli and Ibra. I keep him close to me every day. He is an example. He taught me the importance of asking and staying focused. We always talk. Not as professionals or colleagues, but as men. Now I want to be a protagonist and become a starter in Portugal. And if there is a chance to win, well, then it will be very nice ".

He and fashion — Leao also has a fashion brand called “Son is Son”. “You can get out of your neighborhood, but your neighborhood won’t get out of you. It was my father who got me hooked on fashion. When I had to go out he stopped me in front of the mirror to check me. My mother was a hairdresser, but he was the one who cut my hair. As a child I wore them long, then one day at school they gave me a “little girl” and then he cut them for me immediately. Creating a brand was my dream. In Italy I am lucky enough to participate in fashion weeks as well. Football, music and fashion have many ties, I want to pursue my passions ”.

