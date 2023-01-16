Home Sports Milan-Leao: Friday important day for the renewal
The Rossoneri offer attracts the Portuguese. However, Lilla has taken legal action not to pay. And relations between the lawyer Dimvula and Jorge Mendes are not serene

Milan are confident and await the arrival of lawyer Ted Dimvula to speed up the renewal of Rafael Leão. The most popular date is Friday the 20th, i.e. after returning from the mission in Saudi Arabia. The optimism of the Rossoneri top management is animated by the player’s attitude, always very clear in professing his desire to stay at Milan for a long time. Also for this reason, the offer in the hands of the managers of via Aldo Rossi is under the magnifying glass of the entourage of the Portuguese champion.

