AC Milan striker Rafael Leao has released some statements regarding his career in the music world
AC Milan striker Rafael Leao, in addition to his career in the world of football, in which he seems to have an excellent future, he could also make his way into music. In fact, the Portuguese is also an up-and-coming rapper with the name of Way 45. In an interview given to the microphones of RDP Africa, the class of 1999 talked about how it all started. Below is an excerpt from the entire speech, which will be published on December 24th.
Rafael Leao’s words about his musical career
—
“My dad was a singer, he got to do some things, but nothing relevant. My uncle was a DJ. So I’ve always had music at home, in the family. I started singing during the quarantine. I live alone and I visit my family every now and then.”
December 22nd – 12.15pm
© breaking latest news