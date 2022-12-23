AC Milan striker Rafael Leao, in addition to his career in the world of football, in which he seems to have an excellent future, he could also make his way into music. In fact, the Portuguese is also an up-and-coming rapper with the name of Way 45. In an interview given to the microphones of RDP Africa, the class of 1999 talked about how it all started. Below is an excerpt from the entire speech, which will be published on December 24th.