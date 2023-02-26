Home Sports Milan, Leao on renewal: ‘I’m fine here, let’s see at the end of the season’
Milan, Leao on renewal: ‘I’m fine here, let’s see at the end of the season’

Milan, Leao on renewal: ‘I’m fine here, let’s see at the end of the season’

Continue to keep the issue of the table renewal of Leaoat Milan, and just before the kick-off of the match against Atalanta, the Portuguese striker himself expressed himself on the matter: “I’m fine here in Milan, I feel good here, I’m talking to people who need to talk. I can’t talk now. Let’s see what happens at the end of the season“he told Dazn.

“We want to try to find a solution, by Leao and Giroud as we have done for so many others. Let’s hope it arrives soon”, the words of the ds Frederic Massara, who also referred to the other open renewal negotiation, the one with Olivier Giroud. “We are ready to write new chapters, with Leao and Giroud”.

Leao has a contract with Milan in expiring in June 2024: the Portuguese has repeatedly reiterated his desire to stay with the Rossoneri but the negotiations with the club for an extension are not resolved.

Milan offers a renewal for 6.5 million on a fixed basis plus 1.2 million in bonuses, but they are mainly others two points on which agreement has not yet been found: the release clause (Milan who would like to keep it at 150 million), and the “fine” of 18 million that Leao has to pay to Sporting Lisbon (and that he would like Milan to do it).

