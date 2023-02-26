Continue to keep the issue of the table renewal of Leaoat Milan, and just before the kick-off of the match against Atalanta, the Portuguese striker himself expressed himself on the matter: “I’m fine here in Milan, I feel good here, I’m talking to people who need to talk. I can’t talk now. Let’s see what happens at the end of the season“he told Dazn.

“We want to try to find a solution, by Leao and Giroud as we have done for so many others. Let’s hope it arrives soon”, the words of the ds Frederic Massara, who also referred to the other open renewal negotiation, the one with Olivier Giroud. “We are ready to write new chapters, with Leao and Giroud”.