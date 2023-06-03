Milan, Leao renews: ‘Milan is my home, Ibra is an older brother’

The Portuguese’s words to ‘Milan TV’: “Milan is my home, I thank everyone for their patience. I really want to continue here and write history. Pioli has understood how to raise my level, Ibra is an older brother, he is fundamental state”. From the possible number 10 to the Rossoneri market: the point at Milan after the most awaited signing RELIVE THE LEAO-DAY: PHOTOS, DETAILS AND THE WHOLE DAY

“I’m very happy, it was what I wanted, thank you all for your patience, I really want to continue here and write history”. The day has finally arrived at Milan, the day of Leao’s renewal. He signs until 2028 which makes everyone happy: “I let everyone hear it, at Milan, managers and teammates. I wanted to stay – said the Portuguese in an interview with the club’s official channel -. Milan is my home, when I arrived everyone welcomed me with open arms, they helped me to improve every day. With this confidence I can reach the top and win, all of Milan has become my family”. On his growth: “In the first two seasons my numbers were very low, maybe I jumped the man but I didn’t score or make any assists. Now I’m another player: more responsible. I have improved thanks to the training and the help of Pegs. He understood how to raise my level on the pitch. And, off the pitch, he gives me advice every day“.

“Ibra older brother, fundamental for my growth” And again, on Ibra: “He’s an older brother. He has experience in competitions, in movements, in everything; It also helped me mentally about never giving up. Maybe after having already scored a goal he tells me not to give up. In important matches he tells me: ‘Rafa, show everyone who you are and what you can do’. It was very important for my growth at Milan.” See also Liaoning media: Liaoning basketball team is expected to play in the East Asian League, Hong Kong team is willing to sign Zhou Qi ten million contract_东超_广夏_辽宁





“More used to it now, but this shirt weighs” Finally, some jokes about the fans and the AC Milan atmosphere: “When we went by bus after the Scudetto, seeing Piazza Duomo all AC Milan was the best moment in my career – continued Leao at ‘Milan TV’ -. Never seen one like this. I knew the size of the club, but when you put the Milan shirt on at the San Siro with the fans it’s not easy. I’m more used to it now, but this shirt weighs a lot. When I go around and in restaurants everyone comes to me with a smile and for this I am speechless”.

The details of the contract But let’s go back to the more technical aspects of the signing: Leao signed a contract from cinque yearsuntil 2028. 5.1 million euros a year, with a signing bonus of 1.5 million. And again: bonuses of 250,000 euros for winning the Champions League, plus various bonuses for winning the championship, cups and placings. In addition there is an important personal bonus upon reaching the thresholds of 15-23 and 30 between goals and assists added together without distinction. The clause will be 175 million, payable in 3 installments.

Possible number 10 shirt? Milan presented the new AC Milan kit for next season a few days ago: but what number will Leao wear? His would like to keep the 17but if we went towards the farewell of Brahim Diazthen the environment would like it that the number 10 shirt was worn by the best player in the squad. See also Bennacer, the light returns: Milan rediscover quality in the middle of the field





Kamada & Co, the point on the market Meanwhile, the Rossoneri market also continues with incoming shots. Kamada is getting closer and closer: the Japanese midfielder, whose contract with Eintracht Frankfurt is about to expire, could already undergo medical tests with Milan at the beginning of next week. Not only that, the arrival of a midfielder was necessary to replace Kessié a year later with a player of the same level, with Loftus-Cheek first name on the list, and certainly eyes on a too center forward to alternate with Giroud. Openda and Arnautovic the names already polled.