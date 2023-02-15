During training on the eve of the Champions League match against Tottenham, Rafael Leao performed singing the song “Cenere” by Lazza (song that won second place in Sanremo 2023). The Portuguese and the rapper, an AC Milan fan, are friends: in fact, before the final, Leao invited his followers to vote for him with a video posted on social media

