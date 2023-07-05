Home » Milan, Leao: ‘Tonali? I didn’t expect him to say goodbye, he was Gattuso’s heir ‘
Milan, Leao: ‘Tonali? I didn’t expect him to say goodbye, he was Gattuso’s heir ‘

Milan, Leao: ‘Tonali? I didn’t expect him to say goodbye, he was Gattuso’s heir ‘

If there is anyone who was blown away by Sandro Tonali’s farewell to Milan it is for sure Raphael Leo. Portuguese he confessed it in a video posted on his YouTube channel. “Tonali was an important player for us, I didn’t expect him to leave. He made the difference in midfield, I saw him as Gattuso’s heir because he’s been a Milan fan since he was a child, I would have seen him at Milan for many years. We have a good relationship, I wish him the best of luck and success in his new venture.”

“The 10 is an important shirt”

Leao then touched on various topics. The family, the passions but also his new shirt number, the 10: “It is an important number, a number that brings you responsibilities. I also want to give my all as a way of thanking my club, which gives me the opportunity to use it and have the responsibility to help my team.” Your favorite team-mate at Milan? “I get along well with everyone. Bennacer, Alexis (Saelemaekers, ed), Maignan, Adli, Ballo-Touré…”.

