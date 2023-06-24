Milan like Florentino from Benfica for the midfield: contacts with the entourage

Thuram eventually chose Inter in the last of many transfer market derbies. The last was the one for Tonali who, curiously, is now pushing the Rossoneri to launch the assault on Frattesi close to the Nerazzurri. This is yet another challenge: blitzes, raises, insertions, disruptive maneuvers and last-minute twists. The transfer market derbies of the last few years. TRANSFER MARKET, NEWS AND LIVE NEGOTIATIONS

THURAM, INTER SUPERA IL MILAN

Inter have overtaken Milan in the race for Marcus Thuram. In recent days, the Rossoneri had presented an official offer for the French striker, whose expiring date with Monchengladbach, and they were expecting an answer by Saturday. However, the Nerazzurri got in in the last few hours and snatched the yes from the vice-world champion and son of an artist

IT DOESN’T END HERE: NOW FRATTESI

In addition to the one for Thuram, which seems to have been won by the Nerazzurri, another (enlarged) market derby is looming for Frattesi. Inter have been interested in the player for some time and have already reached an agreement with Sassuolo for 35 million plus Mulattieri’s price tag, but after the sale of Tonali there have been new contacts in the last few hours between the two CEOs of Sassuolo and Milan, Carnevali and Furlani. Juve and Roma are also at the window, but the transfer market derby remains open

AC MILAN-NEWCASTLE, TOTAL UNDERSTANDING FOR TONALI

The English club has closed the purchase of Sandro Tonali: agreement reached with Milan in an 80 million euro deal (between bonuses and/or percentage on future resale), while the player will sign a 6-year contract worth 8 million net per year plus 2 bonuses