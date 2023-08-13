Milan like Omobamidele for defense

Andrew Omobamidel, born in 2002 from Norwich, he is a player who really likes the Milan. The Rossoneri, always on the lookout for new talent, have bet on the 2002 class which could represent a market opportunity. Moncada hasn’t finished the club transfer market and wants to give Pioli the last few pieces. In this phase, however, it is also necessary to place some redundancies to make ends meet.

Ballo-Tourè away from Milan: 90%

Ballo-Tourè is one step away from Werder Bremen. Second Tuttosport, the sale of the former Monaco for about 4 million would be close. The negotiation would be in the pipeline and could close at the beginning of the week. Ballo-Rourè is therefore close to leaving the Rossoneri after two unexciting seasons.

Colombo away from Milan: 65%

Il Milan would be considering the loan of Lorenzo Colombo. Il Sports Courier reports that in the last hours of the market Genoa would have given the decisive thrust to have the youngster, respecting the Rossoneri’s desire for a flat loan without the right to buy. The deal could close at the beginning of the week.

Calafiori to Milan: 90%

The Tuttomercatowe.com portal refers to an addition from Genoa for Calafiori. However, the operation that should bring the former Rome to Milan does not seem to be at risk. The player has already reached an agreement with the club and is ready to transfer on a temporary basis with the right to buy. As soon as the sale of Ballo-Touràè is concluded, the Rossoneri will sink the blow.

Omobamidele to Milan: 15%

to Omobams, central Norwich, is a player who likes a lot Milan. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri would have made an initial survey for the centre-back whose market value is around 6 million. At the moment there hasn’t been the decisive thrust, but it could represent an opportunity in the last hours of the transfer market.

Taremi to AC Milan: 10%

Il Milan, as reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, he would not have given up the Taremi track yet. The Rossoneri, in fact, would be evaluating a last minute coup in the event of the sale of Colombo and Origi. At the moment Porto are not withdrawing from the request of 30 million euros, but the situation could change in the last days of the transfer market.

David Luciani

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

