Four goals conceded, but the satisfaction of having been decisive in the penalties after the final whistle, as required by the particular formula of the Dubai Super Cup. Two penalties saved against Liverpool which brought Milan the only point they scraped together in the tournament. All in all Antonio Mirante put himself on display, in this second and last outing in Dubai, taking the satisfaction of stopping Tsimikas and Keita from the penalty spot. This time he was the penalty saver and who knows if it’s good material to change the hierarchies on goal in Pioli’s head behind Maignan.

Occasion

“It was an important test, above all because they have played with so many starters, they are ahead of us at an athletic level – said the goalkeeper after the match -. We took advantage of the opportunity to put minutes in our legs, even for many players who haven’t played much up to now and many Primavera players. So it was certainly a test that we need to get ready for January 4th. The penalties? More than anything else I’m interested in the game I played, it’s been a long time since I played 90 minutes and this is what drives me to work every day even at my age”. Malick Thiaw also has the floor, who experienced a complicated day: “We are not at all satisfied with the result, which is too heavy. The goals we conceded were avoidable, we had to defend better. But it’s not all to throw away, we’ve shown good things at times. Milan is a great club and I’m always proud when I wear this shirt and grateful for every minute I play.”