Milan, Loftus-Cheek meets the fans: ‘We must always aim high’

Afternoon dedicated to fans for Ruben Loftus-Cheekwhich on Thursday at 4 pm was the protagonist of a Meet&Greet at the Milan Store Downtown in the Galleria Sal Carlo in Milan. A large number of Rossoneri supporters were present to meet the English midfielder, with the first 70 who arrived who had the opportunity to meet the player and have an official club product signed.

Loftus-Cheek: “We must always aim high”

“It’s really nice to be able to meet the fans and talk to them – said Loftus-Cheek. On Monday we took our first victory in the league and it was wonderful, now let’s think about Saturday against Turin but everything went perfectly. Against Bologna it was really a difficult game, but winning 2-0 and being able to keep a clean sheet was very positive. This success must be the basis on which to continue building to improve further.” Then the English midfielder talks about his goals for the season: “Both as a team and as individuals we must always aim high. We are Milan and we have to think about winning. Champions League or Scudetto, we always want to bring home all the games we play.”

