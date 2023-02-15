Milan from the Champions League and hope Leao…

Il Milan Of Stefano Pioli illumina San Siro and wins against the Tottenham Of Antonio Conte and won the first round of the round of 16 Champions League. The network of brahim diaz drives the crazy Meazzawith the Rossoneri troops resisting the attacks of the Spurs who try to find a gap in the opposing defense, but without ever being able to equalize the contest.

Thiaw makes a great impression, Giroud sacrifices himself and Lion keeps the ever-alert London rearguard apprehensive. Pegs seems to have found the right medicine to get out of the mini crisis in which the Milanthe defeat suffered in the derby is a distant memory, as the victory against Torino and last night’s against the Tottenhamthey restore oxygen to the Devil. On the market front, the management is always attentive to Leao situation, who draws applause and embroiders a new role on the wing where he is also inclined to help the team. The contract always remains in the balance, with the final decision that will probably be entrusted to the summer market with the entourage of the Portuguese and Milan managers who will have to try to find signs of understanding. Next qualification Champions League could be decisive for the purposes of the negotiation.

Inter fishing from Bayern Munich?

L’Inter comes back into discussion after the draw accrued a Marassi against the Sampdoria. The goalless draw has somehow reopened the Champions League, the discussion between Barella e Luke has graced the headlines and criticisms of Mister Inzaghiwhich at the first misstep ends up in the dock as expected.

The farewell of Skriniar now announced and the situation Unripe push the nerazzurri to keep a close eye on what is happening in Bavariawith the transfer market that never sleeps and Benjamin Pavard true goal of the Inter troop, the defender of Bavaria Monaco has all the air of wanting to greet the Germans, Milano that would be a real option.

Alex Sandro: is it time to say goodbye?

After eight seasons Alex Sandro could leave Torino and greet the Old lady. The Brazilian could leave the ranks of Max Allegri and not renew his contract, which expires at June 2023.

The player’s performance is not convincing the club, which would not want to invest to extend the contract of the Juventus winger, the list of starters also includes Square e Danilothey too no longer seem to be part of the plans of the Juventus. The summer market will be revealing and will shed light on the Juve of the future which could and would like to focus on young players. AND Of Maria? That’s another story…

The return of Antonio Conte

Il Tottenham Of Antonio Conte loses in San Siro and gives away to Milan the joy of a party night. The Spurs they will have to try to overturn everything in the second leg and center the qualification in the second leg that will be played in that of the North-London. Conte he gives himself to the microphones after the match and answers questions about a possible return to Italy: “I try to live in the present, many things have happened. But you know that as an Italian and former national team coach, Italy is in my heart and there will be no problem coming back one day“

Do you remember Zé Maria?

Old acquaintance of ours A leaguemany will remember him with the shirts of Parma, Perugia and in the nostalgic adventure in Milan, with the shirt of theInter. Zé Maria could be the new coach of Motherwellthe Scottish club has in fact decided to sack the coach Steven Hammell, who leaves the bench after just six months. According to The Scottish Sun the former Inter player would be close to becoming the new coach of Motherwell.