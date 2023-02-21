First part of group training for Maignan. Good news also for Bennacer, Calabria and Florenzi. No one wants to comment on returns, but the players will be monitored day by day to see if they can be there for Atalanta on Sunday evening. Meanwhile, the Rossoneri’s restart comes from a much more pragmatic team, the numbers say so. And Pioli dedicates the Panchina d’Oro to the team

Maignan finally in group. The Rossoneri goalkeeper, one of the main architects of last year’s Scudetto, carried out the first part of training with the rest of the team: warming up and then bull, then continued with personalized work on the pitch. The Frenchman is much better and finally sees the light. Maignan hasn’t played since mid-September (Milan-Naples was his last match). So the calf problems in the national team, the missed World Cup and a return that now seems close.

Florenzi, Calabria and Bennacer Speech similar to that of Maignan also for Florenzi, also out for several months (last game even at the end of August). While Calabria e Bennacer they carried out work in the field but personalized. So everyone is on the road to recovery. For Tatarusanu, on the other hand, some custom exhaust work, but no particular problem. Maignan, Calabria, Bennacer and Florenzi will be monitored day by day to understand if they will be available against Atalanta on Sunday evening. At the moment nobody wants to say anything, especially on Maignan, but the hope of the fans is to see them return to the squad. See also Nightmare night for the footballer Cancelo, robbed and attacked at home in Manchester



On the left, Milan’s seasonal numbers (up to the 5-2 knockout against Sassuolo), on the right, those from the derby onwards (i.e. the knockout against Inter and the three 1-0 victories in a row)

Less beautiful, more pragmatic Meanwhile, Milan’s recovery – after the black period between mid-January and early February – also comes from a less spectacular but more concrete team. The numbers say it: since Pioli has focused on the three-man defense (in the derby, however lost 1-0), Milan lowered theirs average goals conceded from 1.4 (seasonal) to 0.3. The same goes for expected goals conceded and shots on goal conceded. On the other hand, a more covered team has also reduced the numbers on the same three statistics referring to the AC Milan attack. Three 1-0s in a row to start again, waiting for further good news from the infirmary.

Golden bench in Pioli: “Group victory” Before the start of training Stefano Pioli gathered the team, staff and collaborators in front of Maldini and Massara to share the Panchina d’Oro award with everyone which he brought to the field with him. The Rossoneri coach wanted to dedicate his award to players and clubs. At the end of the speech, a final round of applause from everyone.

