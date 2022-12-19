There is apprehension at Milan for Mike Maignan. The period that should in fact have taken him with a certain tranquility to the resumption of the championship, returning regularly between the posts in Salerno on January 4, has become a container full of question marks.

New exams

—

The watchword has always been caution, but now even more since the left calf still doesn’t respond as it should and the medical staff and coaches prefer not to speed things up to avoid worse consequences. Maignan, therefore, will not be there against Salernitana. And the next 10 days, between instrumental exams and new tests, will be essential to understand the real recovery times. The watershed could be the next match against Roma on 8 January. If the Frenchman hasn’t recovered yet, then the arrival of Sportiello – a deal that has practically already been prepared for a few weeks – could be brought forward in the winter transfer market session.