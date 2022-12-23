The absence in Salerno hasn’t been news for days now, since Pioli has just confirmed it. The big question mark on Maignan in fact concerned the aftermath. That is when the French goalkeeper could reasonably be considered enlistable. Here, in this sense, there is no great news from Milanello. New exams were scheduled for Mike today, and the response is that a new point of the situation will be made in a couple of weeks. Calendar in hand, means January 6th. In other words, in addition to skipping Salernitana, we will hardly see him again in goal in the big match against Roma on Sunday the 8th at San Siro. The great fear in the Rossoneri environment is obviously that the problem drags on to the point of even having to miss the Supercoppa di Lega derby, scheduled in Riyadh on 18 January.

Between the infirmary and the market

—

At the moment, however, it would be inappropriate to go up to that date, although the alert is clear to everyone. From Milan they explain again that it would not be a matter of a relapse or, worse, of a new injury: but it would be the recovery process of the soleus of the left calf to go more slowly than expected, forcing the goalkeeper to lengthen the work program to return summonable. This is what filters from Milanello, and for the moment it’s all because no official medical bulletins are expected from the club during the day. Appointment therefore for the Befana, or so, to understand if the situation will be in the process of being resolved, also because in addition to Mike’s absence per se, the club’s reflections on how, and if, to replace him on the market are also dancing of January. A January during which Milan will play seven games in three different competitions.