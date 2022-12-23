Home Sports Milan: Maignan, times are getting longer: re-evaluated in two weeks
Sports

Milan: Maignan, times are getting longer: re-evaluated in two weeks

by admin
Milan: Maignan, times are getting longer: re-evaluated in two weeks

The left calf is healing more slowly than expected, new check at Epiphany: fans anxious about the Super Cup derby. Origi, more checks in seven days

The absence in Salerno hasn’t been news for days now, since Pioli has just confirmed it. The big question mark on Maignan in fact concerned the aftermath. That is when the French goalkeeper could reasonably be considered enlistable. Here, in this sense, there is no great news from Milanello. New exams were scheduled for Mike today, and the response is that a new point of the situation will be made in a couple of weeks. Calendar in hand, means January 6th. In other words, in addition to skipping Salernitana, we will hardly see him again in goal in the big match against Roma on Sunday the 8th at San Siro. The great fear in the Rossoneri environment is obviously that the problem drags on to the point of even having to miss the Supercoppa di Lega derby, scheduled in Riyadh on 18 January.

Between the infirmary and the market

At the moment, however, it would be inappropriate to go up to that date, although the alert is clear to everyone. From Milan they explain again that it would not be a matter of a relapse or, worse, of a new injury: but it would be the recovery process of the soleus of the left calf to go more slowly than expected, forcing the goalkeeper to lengthen the work program to return summonable. This is what filters from Milanello, and for the moment it’s all because no official medical bulletins are expected from the club during the day. Appointment therefore for the Befana, or so, to understand if the situation will be in the process of being resolved, also because in addition to Mike’s absence per se, the club’s reflections on how, and if, to replace him on the market are also dancing of January. A January during which Milan will play seven games in three different competitions.

See also  Rivara, Benedict memorial won by Tola Chivasso

Origi and the others

As for Origi, struggling with a problem with the hamstring of his right leg, a checkup is scheduled in a week. For him too, goodbye Salernitana and Rome at great risk. Muscle fatigue for Krunic and Messias, which will be re-evaluated after Christmas.

December 23 – 1.37pm

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Venice-Parma prediction: the first goal of the hosts...

FIFA year-end ranking: the national football team ranks...

Sportweek, Messi and career milestones

For the first time in history, men will...

League Cup-Haaland Mahrez scored Manchester City’s 3-2 elimination...

Rugby, Traorè case: the starting prop in the...

Prediction Real Betis-Atalanta: the Goal sign is worth...

Adli stays at Milan, no loan: 6 months...

Juve, the next stages of the FIGC investigation...

CBA comprehensive news: Zhejiang’s “remnant formation” lost to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy