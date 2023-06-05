Milan: Maldini and Massara away, only the official thing is missing – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, JUNE 05 – The only thing missing is the official status of Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara being relieved of their positions as director of the technical area and sporting director of Milan. In the past few hours, after the meeting in the morning with Gerry Cardinale, a significant distance had emerged between the number one of RedBird and the two executives. Distance which not only has not been filled but which, precisely in the evening, seems to have become impossible to mend. (HANDLE).

