Milan, Maldini: “Leao? I think Rafa’s will exists. We won’t make the transfer market in January”

The Rossoneri manager: “It must be said that all those who wanted to renew have renewed. Bennacer’s signature will arrive in 24-36 hours. After Vasquez no other goalkeeper”

Between renewals and the market. Paolo Maldini spoke to Mediaset before the Coppa Italia match between Milan-Turin and took stock of renewals and the winter transfer market. Starting from a confirmation: “This is the decisive week for the renewal of Bennacer, I think we will do it in the next 24-36 hours”. To then arrive at a situation that is decidedly more complicated: “We are in communication with Leao, there are video calls and we don’t necessarily have to meet in person. We will try to arrive at a solution. The two sides seem to want it and now we want to try to close. As we have tried to do in the last year and a half where many things have happened. Our will is there and that of the player seems to exist. This year we have focused on the renewals of our player base, built with the first transfer campaign of 2019 and they have renewed practically everyone. It must be said that all those who wanted to renew, have renewed”.

Sustainability

Then the dt made a point on the January transfer market, and it’s a… stalemate. “We do not deviate from the line of sustainability because we have given ourselves a sustainable direction. We feel competitive, we’re reigning champions, we still have four competitions to play, so we won’t make big investments and we’ll do practically nothing in the winter transfer market. No new goalkeeper after Vasquez? No, we have confidence in Tatarusanu who has played excellent games, we have Mirante and we have signed Vasquez. There is no other operation in sight”. Then a hint to De Ketelaere: “He is a 21-year-old, young player with a 5-year contract and on whom a long-term project has been made. One cannot think that a Coppa Italia match in January is a last resort. I think this is wrong, we must be balanced ”. Finally, a point of the situation on the goals: “The Italian Cup is an important trophy that perhaps in the past has not been treated as such. I personally remember when we won it 20 years ago, three days after winning the Champions League. But I think that in these 20 years it has taken on a greater value. We are ambitious in all four competitions we enter.”

January 11, 2023 (change January 12, 2023 | 00:20)

