Between renewals and the market. Paolo Maldini spoke to Mediaset before the Coppa Italia match between Milan-Turin and took stock of renewals and the winter transfer market. Starting from a confirmation: “This is the decisive week for the renewal of Bennacer, I think we will do it in the next 24-36 hours”. To then arrive at a situation that is decidedly more complicated: “We are in communication with Leao, there are video calls and we don’t necessarily have to meet in person. We will try to arrive at a solution. The two sides seem to want it and now we want to try to close. As we have tried to do in the last year and a half where many things have happened. Our will is there and that of the player seems to exist. This year we have focused on the renewals of our player base, built with the first transfer campaign of 2019 and they have renewed practically everyone. It must be said that all those who wanted to renew, have renewed”.