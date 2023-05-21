Milan, Maldini returns to Okafor

Il Milan came back forcefully Noah Okafor. According to what he reports calciomercato.comthe Rossoneri would have reopened the discussion with Salzburg for the Swiss striker, courted for a long time. The willingness of the Swiss not to renew the contract expiring in 2024 contributed to the push towards this strategy. In the summer, therefore, the Austrian club will have to put its talent on the market if it does not want to lose it to zero. Maldini is looking for the square of a negotiation that promises to be complex, but it is not the only one set up.

Zhegrova al Milan: 50%

Il Milanaccording to Gazzetta dello Sportyou are interested in Edon ZhegrovaKosovar right winger born in 1999 currently in force at Lille. This is a player who has played just 11 games with Fonseca as a starter, but many are betting on him. Its value is less than 10 million and could represent a low cost coup to strengthen the squad. Given the good relations between the two clubs, the negotiation could be going downhill. Zhegrova would take Messias’ place to reinforce a department that needs higher quality.

Parisi to Milan: 40%

Il Milan insists on Fabiano Parisi of Empoli. The player is preferred to fill the role of deputy Hernandez. Pioli has been asking for a valuable alternative for the left-handed side for some time so as not to “squeeze” the French too much and Maldini identified the ideal player in the Tuscan full-back. It won’t be easy to bring the player to Milan given that several Serie A clubs are interested in the full-back, but the Rossoneri were among the first to establish relationships and are currently ahead.

Okafor al Milan: 30%

Noah Okafor he announced to Salzburg his intention not to renew his contract. The Milanhaving heard the news, re-established relations with Salzburg and with the player. Okafor has long been at the top of the Rossoneri’s thoughts as a reinforcement for next season, but the track had cooled down a bit. But now it’s back in the news and the Rossoneri are back in charge. The Swiss has many admirers and it will not be easy to find an agreement, but Maldini will try until the end.

Alcaraz al Milan: 10%

Second As, il Milan would come back up Carlos Alcaraz. The Argentine, who arrived in January at Southampton, could be put back on the market in the summer due to the relegation of the English club. On him, in addition to the Rossoneri, there would also be Brighton and Benfica, who were impressed by the impact of this talent, capable of scoring 4 goals in the Premier League. Maldini has liked Alcaraz for some time and is one of the names identified to replace Diaz, whose future remains in the balance, but it will not be easy to bring him to Milan.

Florentino Luis to Milan: 5%

Another name back in the news for the Milan is that of florentine louis. Portuguese, as reported by The gamewould be of interest to both the Rossoneri and Arsenal. However, the 120 million euro clause for which the Super Eagles would let the midfielder go would slow down the negotiations. It is clear that at those figures the player could not get to Milan. At the moment, therefore, this remains only a suggestion, unless Benfica open to a much less expensive transfer.

David Luciani