Of Riccardo Bruno

Off on Sunday at 9. Crippa gold at the European Championships over 10,000 meters challenges Chumba, Kipketer, Deksisa and the others: «I’ve wanted to try this race for a long time, I’m going off my rails»

He holds the Italian records from 3,000 meters to the half marathon, today for the first time he will run the 42 km, the queen of cross-country skiing.

Yeman Crippa has chosen the Enel Milano Marathon to debut on the distance. The blue, last year gold at the European Championships over 10,000 metres, doesn’t hide his emotion: «I’ve wanted to try this race for a long time, the time has finally come. I’m setting myself new goals, I’m going off my rails. Now I can’t wait to demonstrate what I’m capable of doing.”

Crippa explains on the eve that he chose Milan «because I wanted to make my debut in Italy and this is the fastest race. I hope the journey proves me right». He will run with bib number 1 and will have to contend with a strong squad of African athletes, including Kenyan Dickson Chumba (very experienced marathon runner, 2.04’32” personal best) and Gideon Kipketer (2.05’51”), and again the Ethiopian Solomon Deksisa (2.04’40”).

Among the women, the presence stands outa dell’italiana di origine ukraina Sofiya Yaremchuk, Italian champion over 10 km and a half marathon who last year in Frankfurt ran the marathon in 2.25’31”. She doesn’t hide: «I want to go fast and focus on my staff, we’ve worked hard for this. I like running in a cool place, between 14 and 16 degrees, I think there will be the right conditions. I know that Milan is a flat course, you can run fast». Also competing was the Ethiopian Gada Bontu Bekele (2.23’39”) and the Kenyan Arusio (2.25’22”). See also MotoGp. Bagnaia immediately to work for an encore: in Valencia the tests for the new season

Departure this morning at 9 (live on Sky Sport from 10 with commentary by Nicola Roggero, Stefano Baldini and Lucilla Andreucci), a tested and very fast route that crosses the symbolic places of the city: Parco Sempione, Duomo, City Life, Hippodrome, San Siro. Of the total 42 kilometres, 18 are within the circle of the Bastions, 28 within the trolleybus ring road.

At 9.45 the start of the Lenovo Relay Marathon, the relay race that sees thirteen thousand athletes at the start divided into 3,250 teams. You run for fun and above all for a good cause thanks to the registration made through one of the 92 accredited non-profit organizations. In fact, the Milan marathon has been going on for ten years now il «charity program» which made it possible to raise 4.5 million euros over time, the second international sporting event after the London marathon.

Without forgetting the commitment to environmental sustainability thanks to the “Run green” project, for a marathon that is now a consolidated international event for champions and amateurs. And a party for the city of Milan.