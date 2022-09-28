The compensation to Sporting Lisbon must be added to the new salary of the Portuguese, which would weigh 45-50 million
Rafael Leao is gradually becoming a textbook case, good for discussions between sports directors, tax advisors and prosecutors. Title: the most complex renewal of the year. The world has known for months that Milan’s contract with Rafa expires in 2024, that Chelsea are (more than) interested, that there is compensation for Sporting to consider. What is generally not considered is the amount involved.