Frederic Massara, Rossoneri sporting director, spoke to ‘DAZN’ before Lazio-Milan, matchday 19 of Serie A

Frederic Massara, rossonero sports director, spoke to the microphones of ‘DAZN‘ before Lazio-Milanpostponement of the 19th day of the Serie A 2022-2023 in program all ore 20:45 at the stadium ‘Olympic‘ Of Roma. So here are his statements.

On the disappointment of the Supercoppa: “The Supercoppa was a bad defeat but it has already been forgotten. We have to restart well. This team was able to relaunch after the difficulties, we hope the same tonight. Lazio good test to see if we’re coming out of this moment “.

On Zaniolo: “We are focused on the match and on the championship. The market is still open even if we have said that we don’t have any particular needs. We will see if there will be opportunities between now and the end, but it will be difficult”.

If the squad is complete like this: “We are convinced that we have a strong squad and an excellent coach. We have a team that can compete at the highest levels. We are serene about the value of the team, we are recovering several players and a great championship finale awaits us “. Here’s how and where to watch Lazio-Milan on TV or in live streaming >>>

January 24, 2023 (change January 24, 2023 | 20:38)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

