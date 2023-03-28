Home Sports Milan, Messina: “A pathetic test, without fire and competitiveness”
Milan, Messina: "A pathetic test, without fire and competitiveness"

Milan, Messina: “A pathetic test, without fire and competitiveness”

This is how Ettore Messina commented on the net knockout on the Efes field: “Congratulations to Efes and Ataman, for having played a good game and obtained an important victory. They slapped us in the face in the first five minutes and we had a pathetic performance. Without showing fire and competitiveness, that’s the sad part of tonight. We put ourselves in a position to try and believe in the playoffs, with eight wins in the last nine games, I think we had to respect ourselves and put in a better performance today.”

“Efes overwhelmed us, with their talent, energy and physicality. Interesting how this group of players, when difficulties arise, put everything behind them and play selflessly in attack and tough in defense, as happened tonight. Congrats to them, it’s going to be a tough customer for everyone.”

