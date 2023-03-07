This is how Ettore Messina commented on the success in Valencia: “A very important victory. We played well, on a difficult pitch and against a talented team. We were competitive when we were under 10, then we played with energy and passed the ball well. The third quarter did very well, then we found a way to find good shots and played with intelligence, despite their aggressiveness in the fourth quarter”.

The tests of Pangos and Napier: “The team was very disciplined in putting the ball in the hands of the two point guards, which was the first time they had played together. We wanted two players who are good at handling the ball, against a very aggressive team.”

Playoff hopes? “Practically none. I don’t think I’m being pessimistic, but we suffered a lot during the season. The important thing is to raise the level and increase confidence for the Italian playoffs. We don’t depend on us. We have to win and it won’t be easy, given that we have a very difficult calendar, and hope for other results. Today Baskonia and Partizan won away. But by recovering key players, the level is rising, as we thought at the beginning of the season.”